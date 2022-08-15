Waterproof Breathable Textile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Waterproof breathable fabrics?made by application of membranes intotextile?product.?These?are thin membrane made from polymeric materials.?Theyoffer high resistance to water penetration but allow water vapour at the same time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterproof Breathable Textile in global, including the following market information:

Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Waterproof Breathable Textile companies in 2021 (%)

The global Waterproof Breathable Textile market was valued at 1834.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2363.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyurethane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Waterproof Breathable Textile include APT Fabrics, Clariant, Columbia Sportswear, Dow Corning, General Electric, Heartland Textiles, HeiQ Materials, Helly Hansen and Huntsman Textile Effects, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Waterproof Breathable Textile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

Polyurethane

Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polyester Microfilament Yarns

Fluoropolymers

Others

Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shopping Mall

Outdoor Sports Supermarket

Others

Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waterproof Breathable Textile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waterproof Breathable Textile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Waterproof Breathable Textile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Waterproof Breathable Textile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

APT Fabrics

Clariant

Columbia Sportswear

Dow Corning

General Electric

Heartland Textiles

HeiQ Materials

Helly Hansen

Huntsman Textile Effects

Jack Wolfskin

Lowe Alpine International

Marmot Mountain

Mitsui

Mountain Hardwear

Nextec Applications

Nike

P2i

Patagonia

Polartec

Rudolf

Schoeller Technologies

SympaTex Technologies

Tanatex Chemicals

The North Face

TORAY INDUSTRIES

W. L. Gore & Associates

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Material

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waterproof Breathable Textile Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterproof Breathable Textile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterproof Breathable Textile Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterproof Breathable Textile Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Companies



