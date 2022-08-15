Waterproof Breathable Textile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Waterproof breathable fabrics?made by application of membranes intotextile?product.?These?are thin membrane made from polymeric materials.?Theyoffer high resistance to water penetration but allow water vapour at the same time.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterproof Breathable Textile in global, including the following market information:
Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Waterproof Breathable Textile companies in 2021 (%)
The global Waterproof Breathable Textile market was valued at 1834.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2363.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyurethane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Waterproof Breathable Textile include APT Fabrics, Clariant, Columbia Sportswear, Dow Corning, General Electric, Heartland Textiles, HeiQ Materials, Helly Hansen and Huntsman Textile Effects, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Waterproof Breathable Textile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Polyurethane
Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
Polyester Microfilament Yarns
Fluoropolymers
Others
Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Shopping Mall
Outdoor Sports Supermarket
Others
Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Waterproof Breathable Textile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Waterproof Breathable Textile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Waterproof Breathable Textile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Waterproof Breathable Textile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
APT Fabrics
Clariant
Columbia Sportswear
Dow Corning
General Electric
Heartland Textiles
HeiQ Materials
Helly Hansen
Huntsman Textile Effects
Jack Wolfskin
Lowe Alpine International
Marmot Mountain
Mitsui
Mountain Hardwear
Nextec Applications
Nike
P2i
Patagonia
Polartec
Rudolf
Schoeller Technologies
SympaTex Technologies
Tanatex Chemicals
The North Face
TORAY INDUSTRIES
W. L. Gore & Associates
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Waterproof Breathable Textile Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterproof Breathable Textile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterproof Breathable Textile Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterproof Breathable Textile Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global Polyurethane Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Densely Woven Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Insights and Forecast to 2028