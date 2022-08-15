Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Warehouse drums and barrels come under rigid bulk packaging, and the packaging using drums and barrels is the oldest packaging method.?Warehouse drums and barrels are used to protect and transport goods in large quantities from a point of manufacture to a point of distribution, where these goods are finally packaged for customers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Warehouse Drums and Barrels in global, including the following market information:
Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Warehouse Drums and Barrels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Warehouse Drums and Barrels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Drums and Barrels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Warehouse Drums and Barrels include Greif, Industrial Container Services, Schutz, Sonoco, Berenfield Containers, Chem-Tainer Industries, East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing, E-con Packaging and Jakacki Bag & Barrel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Warehouse Drums and Barrels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Steel Drums and Barrels
Fiber Drums and Barrels
Plastic Drums and Barrels
Others
Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemicals
Food And Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical
Industrial
Others
Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Warehouse Drums and Barrels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Warehouse Drums and Barrels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Warehouse Drums and Barrels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Warehouse Drums and Barrels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Greif
Industrial Container Services
Schutz
Sonoco
Berenfield Containers
Chem-Tainer Industries
East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing
E-con Packaging
Jakacki Bag & Barrel
Mauser Packaging
Meyer Steel Drum
Om Packaging
Remcon Industries
Skolnik Industries
Snyder Industries
Time Technoplast
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Warehouse Drums and Barrels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Warehouse Drums and Barrels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Warehouse Drums and Barrels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Warehouse Drums and Barrels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Warehouse Drums and Barrels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 a
