Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Warehouse drums and barrels come under rigid bulk packaging, and the packaging using drums and barrels is the oldest packaging method.?Warehouse drums and barrels are used to protect and transport goods in large quantities from a point of manufacture to a point of distribution, where these goods are finally packaged for customers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Warehouse Drums and Barrels in global, including the following market information:

Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Warehouse Drums and Barrels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Warehouse Drums and Barrels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Drums and Barrels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Warehouse Drums and Barrels include Greif, Industrial Container Services, Schutz, Sonoco, Berenfield Containers, Chem-Tainer Industries, East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing, E-con Packaging and Jakacki Bag & Barrel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Warehouse Drums and Barrels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

Steel Drums and Barrels

Fiber Drums and Barrels

Plastic Drums and Barrels

Others

Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemicals

Food And Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Warehouse Drums and Barrels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Warehouse Drums and Barrels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Warehouse Drums and Barrels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Warehouse Drums and Barrels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Greif

Industrial Container Services

Schutz

Sonoco

Berenfield Containers

Chem-Tainer Industries

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing

E-con Packaging

Jakacki Bag & Barrel

Mauser Packaging

Meyer Steel Drum

Om Packaging

Remcon Industries

Skolnik Industries

Snyder Industries

Time Technoplast

