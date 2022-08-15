Wealth Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The increasing use of SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) services is expected to lead to process automation across the globe, which in turn would facilitate the systematic transfer plan by cutting the costs and risks associated with it. This will help in increasing client protection and the stability of the financial system; thus, leading to market growth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wealth Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Wealth Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wealth Management market was valued at 918070 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1445430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Human Advisory Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wealth Management include BlackRock, UBS, Allianz, Vanguard Group, State Street Global Advisors, PIMCO, Fidelity Investments, AXA and Credit Suisse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wealth Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wealth Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Wealth Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Hybrid Advisory

Global Wealth Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Wealth Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Banks

Investment Management Firms

Trading and Exchange Firms

Brokerage Firms

Others

Global Wealth Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Wealth Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wealth Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wealth Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BlackRock

UBS

Allianz

Vanguard Group

State Street Global Advisors

PIMCO

Fidelity Investments

AXA

Credit Suisse

BNY Mellon

Credit Agricole

Capital

DWS

