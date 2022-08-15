Wealth Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The increasing use of SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) services is expected to lead to process automation across the globe, which in turn would facilitate the systematic transfer plan by cutting the costs and risks associated with it. This will help in increasing client protection and the stability of the financial system; thus, leading to market growth.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wealth Management in Global, including the following market information:
Global Wealth Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wealth Management market was valued at 918070 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1445430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Human Advisory Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wealth Management include BlackRock, UBS, Allianz, Vanguard Group, State Street Global Advisors, PIMCO, Fidelity Investments, AXA and Credit Suisse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wealth Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wealth Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wealth Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Human Advisory
Robo Advisory
Hybrid Advisory
Global Wealth Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wealth Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banks
Investment Management Firms
Trading and Exchange Firms
Brokerage Firms
Others
Global Wealth Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Wealth Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wealth Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wealth Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BlackRock
UBS
Allianz
Vanguard Group
State Street Global Advisors
PIMCO
Fidelity Investments
AXA
Credit Suisse
BNY Mellon
Credit Agricole
Capital
DWS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wealth Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wealth Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wealth Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wealth Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wealth Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wealth Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wealth Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wealth Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Wealth Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Wealth Management Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wealth Management Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wealth Management Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wealth Management Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Wealth Management Market Size Markets,
