Warehouse Vehicles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Warehouse vehicles are the vehicles which assist the movement of goods and people within the premises of the warehouses. Warehouse vehicles are defined as mobile machines that are used to transport cargo or people within the limits of the warehouse. Some examples of warehouse vehicles are counterbalance trucks and narrow aisle trucks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Warehouse Vehicles in global, including the following market information:
Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Warehouse Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Warehouse Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Counterbalance Lift Truck Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Warehouse Vehicles include Crown, Jungheinrich, KION, Toyota, Conhersa, Douglas Equipment, Godrej Material Handling, Hyster and Lokpal Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Warehouse Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Warehouse Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Counterbalance Lift Truck
Narrow Aisle Trucks
Tow Trucks
Pallet Trucks
Others
Global Warehouse Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Retail
Chemicals
Others
Global Warehouse Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Warehouse Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Warehouse Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Warehouse Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Warehouse Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Crown
Jungheinrich
KION
Toyota
Conhersa
Douglas Equipment
Godrej Material Handling
Hyster
Lokpal Industries
Mighty Lift
Ningbo Ruyi Joint Stock
Noveltek
Pallettrucksuk
Patel Material Handling Equipment
Puma Lift Trucks
Rico Manufacturing
Sroka
Still Materials Handling
The Raymond
Yale
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Warehouse Vehicles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Warehouse Vehicles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Warehouse Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Warehouse Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Warehouse Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Warehouse Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Warehouse Vehicles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Warehouse Vehicles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Warehouse Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Warehouse Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Warehouse Vehicles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Warehouse Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Warehouse Vehicles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Warehouse Vehicles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Siz
