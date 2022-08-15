Wearable Apps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wearable apps are wearable device-based applications that allow consumers to track and monitor their fitness levels and sports activities, keep a check on online transactions, and navigate maps using devices such as fitness bands, smartwatches, and smart glasses. These apps allow users to keep track of their heart rate, blood pressure, and the calories burned during a workout. Wearable apps are gaining popularity in the healthcare and industrial segments. They help to optimize operational efficiency. Most of the wearable apps work when they are synced with smartphones. However, as the technology is growing, a large number of vendors are creating stand-alone apps that can be installed in wearable devices, especially in smartwatches.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wearable Apps in global, including the following market information:

Global Wearable Apps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wearable Apps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wearable Apps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wearable Apps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Smartwatch Wearable Apps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wearable Apps include Apple, Fitbit, Google, Samsung Electronics, Appster, DMI, Fuzz Productions, Intellectsoft and Intersog, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wearable Apps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wearable Apps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wearable Apps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Smartwatch Wearable Apps

Fitness Band Wearable Apps

Smart Glass Wearable Apps

Global Wearable Apps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wearable Apps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Others

Global Wearable Apps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wearable Apps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wearable Apps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wearable Apps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wearable Apps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wearable Apps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apple

Fitbit

Google

Samsung Electronics

Appster

DMI

Fuzz Productions

Intellectsoft

Intersog

LeewayHertz

PointClear Solutions

Redmadrobot

Sourcebits

Touch Instinct

Worry Free Labs

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wearable Apps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wearable Apps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wearable Apps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wearable Apps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wearable Apps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wearable Apps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wearable Apps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wearable Apps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wearable Apps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wearable Apps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wearable Apps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wearable Apps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wearable Apps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wearable Apps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wearable Apps Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wearable Apps Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wearable Apps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Smartwatch Wearable Apps

4.1.3 Fitness

