Wearable Electronics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wearable electronics refers to an integrated computing device or product, which helps the person or the user wearing it to enhance day to day activities. The technological advancement in wearable electronics, help the user to avail advanced features and characteristics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wearable Electronics in global, including the following market information:
Global Wearable Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wearable Electronics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wearable Electronics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wearable Electronics market was valued at 31510 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 107610 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wrist-Wear Electronics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wearable Electronics include Apple, Fitbit, Google, Jawbone, Nike, SONY and Samsung Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wearable Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wearable Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wearable Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wrist-Wear Electronics
Eye-Wear Electronics
Foot-Wear Electronics
Neck-Wear Electronics
Body-Wear Electronics
Others
Global Wearable Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wearable Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fitness and Sports
Healthcare
Entertainment
Commercial
Industrial
Government
Others
Global Wearable Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wearable Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wearable Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wearable Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wearable Electronics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wearable Electronics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Apple
Fitbit
Jawbone
Nike
SONY
Samsung Electronics
