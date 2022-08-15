Water Treatment Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Water treatment products refer to products that assist in removing the impurities in water. Various types of water such as sea water, ground water, municipal drinking water, and waste water can be treated using water treatment products. The wide variety of applications of water treatment products is one of the major reasons for an increase in demand for these products. Water treatment technologies are used to remove or destroy pesticide active ingredients and other pollutants in water, making it suitable for industrial as well as domestic use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Treatment Products in Global, including the following market information:

Global Water Treatment Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Treatment Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Filtration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Treatment Products include Ashland, GE Infrastructure Water and Process Technologies, Kurita Water Industries, Nalco Holding, Arcana Pool Systems, BASF, BWA Water Additives UK, Carus and Danaher, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Treatment Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Treatment Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Water Treatment Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Filtration

Chemicals

Membrane

Others

Global Water Treatment Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Water Treatment Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Others

Global Water Treatment Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Water Treatment Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Treatment Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Treatment Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland

GE Infrastructure Water and Process Technologies

Kurita Water Industries

Nalco Holding

Arcana Pool Systems

BASF

BWA Water Additives UK

Carus

Danaher

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Toyobo

Veolia Environnement

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water Treatment Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water Treatment Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water Treatment Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water Treatment Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water Treatment Products Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water Treatment Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water Treatment Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water Treatment Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Treatment Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Water Treatment Products Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Treatment Products Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Treatment Products Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Treatment Products Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

