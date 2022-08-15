Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Web real-time communication (WebRTC) is an open source project that embeds real-time voice, texts, and video communications capabilities in web browsers. The technology enables peer-to-peer communication (P2P) among browsers. It does not require specialized software applications or browser plugins for communication.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) market was valued at 2935.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20590 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Video Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) include AT&T, Avaya, Dialogic, GENBAND, TokBox, Alcatel-Lucent, Apple, Apidaze and Blackboard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Video Services

Voice Services

Data Sharing

Others

Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecom

Health Care

E-Commerce

Education

Media And Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AT&T

Avaya

Dialogic

GENBAND

TokBox

Alcatel-Lucent

Apple

Apidaze

Blackboard

CafeX Communications

Cisco

Digium

Ericsson

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Mitel Networks

Polycom

Opera

Oracle

TWILIO

Quobis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Web Real Ti

