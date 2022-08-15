Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Web real-time communication (WebRTC) is an open source project that embeds real-time voice, texts, and video communications capabilities in web browsers. The technology enables peer-to-peer communication (P2P) among browsers. It does not require specialized software applications or browser plugins for communication.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) market was valued at 2935.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20590 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Video Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) include AT&T, Avaya, Dialogic, GENBAND, TokBox, Alcatel-Lucent, Apple, Apidaze and Blackboard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Video Services
Voice Services
Data Sharing
Others
Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Telecom
Health Care
E-Commerce
Education
Media And Entertainment
Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)
Others
Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AT&T
Avaya
Dialogic
GENBAND
TokBox
Alcatel-Lucent
Apple
Apidaze
Blackboard
CafeX Communications
Cisco
Digium
Ericsson
IBM
Microsoft
Mitel Networks
Polycom
Opera
Oracle
TWILIO
Quobis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Web Real Ti
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Insights 2020, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2025
China Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Asia Pacific Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast