Window Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Window Films are widely utilized to improve energy efficiency in heating and cooling purpose in residential and commercial applications. According to U.S. Department of Energy, it helps in consuming 30% of average home?s heat loss occurs through windows and doors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Window Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Window Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Window Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Window Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Window Films market was valued at 2588.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2955.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sun Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Window Films include 3M, Eastman, Madico, Toray Plastics, Hanita Coatings, Johnson, Armolan, Rayno and Suntek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Window Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Window Films Market, by Purpose, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Window Films Market Segment Percentages, by Purpose, 2021 (%)

Sun Control

Decorative

Safety & Security

Privacy

Global Window Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Window Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Commercial

Residential

Marine

Others

Global Window Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Window Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Window Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Window Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Window Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Window Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Eastman

Madico

Toray Plastics

Hanita Coatings

Johnson

Armolan

Rayno

Suntek

Reflectiv

Nexfil

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Window Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Purpose

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Window Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Window Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Window Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Window Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Window Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Window Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Window Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Window Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Window Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Window Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Window Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Window Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Window Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Window Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Window Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Purpose – Global Window Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Sun Control

4.1.3 Decorative

4.1.4 Safet

