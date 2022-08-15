Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A fire sprinkler system is an active fire protection method, consisting of a water supply system, providing adequate pressure and flowrate to a water distribution piping system, onto which fire sprinklers are connected. Although historically only used in factories and large commercial buildings, systems for homes and small buildings are now available at a cost-effective price. Wet pipe sprinkler systems are installed more often than all other types of fire sprinkler systems. They also are the most reliable, because they are simple, with the only operating components being the automatic sprinklers and (commonly, but not always) the automatic alarm check valve. An automatic water supply provides water under pressure to the system piping.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sprinkler Head Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems include Minimax Viking Group, Hochiki, Naffco, Tyco Fire, United Technologies, Adams Fire Protection, Globe Fire Sprinkler, Siemens and HD Fire, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market, by Component, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Component, 2021 (%)
Sprinkler Head
Piping System
Wet Alarm Valve
Alarm Device
Water Supply
Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Others
Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Minimax Viking Group
Hochiki
Naffco
Tyco Fire
United Technologies
Adams Fire Protection
Globe Fire Sprinkler
Siemens
HD Fire
Grundfos
APi Group
Heiser Logistics
Reliable Automatic Sprinkler
Victaulic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Component
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wet
