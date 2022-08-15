Workflow Management Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The major forces driving this market include increased focus on streamlining business processes, achieving cost efficiency through workflow management, and increased access to information.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Workflow Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Workflow Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Workflow Management Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Workflow Management Systems include HP, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Appian, Bosch, EMC, Fujistu and Network Automation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Workflow Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Workflow Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Workflow Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud
On-Premises Model
Global Workflow Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Workflow Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Government
Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Energy
IT
Travel & Hospitality
Transportation & Logistics
Education
Others
Global Workflow Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Workflow Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Workflow Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Workflow Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HP
IBM
Oracle
SAP
Appian
Bosch
EMC
Fujistu
Network Automation
Newgen Software
OrangeScape Technologies
PaperSave
Pegasystems
PNMsoft
Software
Tibco Software
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Workflow Management Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Workflow Management Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Workflow Management Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Workflow Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Workflow Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Workflow Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Workflow Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Workflow Management Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Workflow Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Workflow Management Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Workflow Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Workflow Management Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Workflow Management Syst
