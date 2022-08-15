Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The growing target patient population, ongoing technological advancements, favorable medical reimbursements, rising demand for minimally invasive thrombectomy procedures, and increasing healthcare expenditure across emerging markets are some key factors propelling the growth of this market. The factors such as increasing number of research activities in the field of thrombectomy and expanding application of ultrasound in vascular treatment are expected to offer renewed growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices include Stryker, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Terumo, Johnson & Johnson, Penumbra, Spectranetics, Teleflex and Argon Medical Devices, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices

Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

Others

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Others

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stryker

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Terumo

Johnson & Johnson

Penumbra

Spectranetics

Teleflex

Argon Medical Devices

Edwards Lifesciences

Straub Medical

BTG International

Phenox

Acandis

Merit Medical Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mechanical Thrombectomy

