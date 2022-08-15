Workforce Management Software in Retail Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Traditionally, workforce management was handled with the help of spreadsheets and time recording, which are time-consuming, can lead to non-productive idle times and poor customer services, and incur high operational costs. WFM software helps businesses to manage workforce scheduling, increase operational performance, and identify and solve workforce-related issues. WFM solutions can be deployed across organizations and are beneficial to all types of businesses as they ensure that the right people with the desired skills are recruited for a job.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Workforce Management Software in Retail in Global, including the following market information:

Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/report-sample/global-workforce-management-softwareretail-forecast-2022-2028-868

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Workforce Management Software in Retail market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Workforce Management Software in Retail include ADP, Kronos, Oracle, Reflexis Systems, SAP, ATOSS Software, Ceridian HCM Holding, Infor Global Solutions and Opterus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Workforce Management Software in Retail companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

SaaS

Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Store

Others

Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Workforce Management Software in Retail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Workforce Management Software in Retail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADP

Kronos

Oracle

Reflexis Systems

SAP

ATOSS Software

Ceridian HCM Holding

Infor Global Solutions

Opterus

Primion Technology

RedPrairie

RetailNext

Vortex Connect

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-workforce-management-softwareretail-forecast-2022-2028-868

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Workforce Management Software in Retail Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Workforce Management Software in Retail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Workforce Management Software in Retail Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Players in Global Market

3.6.1

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-workforce-management-softwareretail-forecast-2022-2028-868

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Insights 2020, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2025

China Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Asia Pacific Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

