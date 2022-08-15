Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Meat and poultry processing equipment is used by manufacturers of meat and poultry products for processing meat using techniques such as blending, homogenization, pasteurization, and filling. Processing of food helps in removal of toxins and preservation. Processed food offers advantages such as enhanced taste, low risk of contamination, enhanced shelf life, and a high degree of portability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Meat Processing Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment include JBT, Marel, Tetra Laval International, Key Technology, Bettcher Industries, GEA, TOMRA, Weber and BAADER Food Processing Machinery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Meat Processing Equipment

Poultry Processing Equipment

Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets

Butcher Shops and Slaughterhouses

Restaurants and Hotels

Others

Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JBT

Marel

Tetra Laval International

Key Technology

Bettcher Industries

GEA

TOMRA

Weber

BAADER Food Processing Machinery

Bayle

Prime Equipment

CG Manufacturing and Distribution

Brower Equipment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Pl

