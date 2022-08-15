Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Meat and poultry processing equipment is used by manufacturers of meat and poultry products for processing meat using techniques such as blending, homogenization, pasteurization, and filling. Processing of food helps in removal of toxins and preservation. Processed food offers advantages such as enhanced taste, low risk of contamination, enhanced shelf life, and a high degree of portability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Meat Processing Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment include JBT, Marel, Tetra Laval International, Key Technology, Bettcher Industries, GEA, TOMRA, Weber and BAADER Food Processing Machinery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Meat Processing Equipment
Poultry Processing Equipment
Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets
Butcher Shops and Slaughterhouses
Restaurants and Hotels
Others
Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JBT
Marel
Tetra Laval International
Key Technology
Bettcher Industries
GEA
TOMRA
Weber
BAADER Food Processing Machinery
Bayle
Prime Equipment
CG Manufacturing and Distribution
Brower Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Pl
