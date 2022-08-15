Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In conventional?wind turbines, the?blades?spin a shaft?that?is connected through a gearbox to the?generator. The gearbox converts the turning speed of the?blades?15 to 20 rotations per minute for a large, one-megawatt?turbine?into the faster 1,800 revolutions per minute?that?the?generator?needs to generate electricity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wind Turbine Rotor Blade in global, including the following market information:
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wind Turbine Rotor Blade companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade market was valued at 13430 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wind Turbine Rotor Blade include Acciona, China National Materials, Enercon, Siemens(Gamesa), General Electric, Nordex, Powerblades, SGL Rotec and Siemens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wind Turbine Rotor Blade manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Wood
Metal
Engineering Plastics
Fiberglass
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Utilities
Industrial
Commercial
Others
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wind Turbine Rotor Blade revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wind Turbine Rotor Blade revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wind Turbine Rotor Blade sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wind Turbine Rotor Blade sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Acciona
China National Materials
Enercon
Siemens(Gamesa)
General Electric
Nordex
Powerblades
SGL Rotec
Siemens
Sinoi
Suzlon Energy
Vestas Wind Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Sales Market Report 2021