Wound Biologics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The wound healing is a complex process that involves the activation and synchronization of intracellular, and extracellular elements. Wound is healed with tissue regeneration and scar formation. Wound biologic healing helps in re-establishment of the natural repair mechanisms, which includes the application of active biological agents, such as plant-derived active biomolecules which reveal antioxidant, antimicrobial, or anti-inflammatory attributes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wound Biologics in global, including the following market information:
Global Wound Biologics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wound Biologics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Wound Biologics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wound Biologics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Biological Skin Substitutes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wound Biologics include Avita Medical, ConvaTec, Acelity, Cytori Therapeutic, MacroCure, Nuo Therapeutics, Molyncke Health Care, Osiris Therapeutics and Smith And Nephew and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wound Biologics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wound Biologics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wound Biologics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Biological Skin Substitutes
Enzyme Preparation
Growth Factor
Global Wound Biologics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wound Biologics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Drugstore
Others
Global Wound Biologics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wound Biologics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wound Biologics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wound Biologics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wound Biologics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Wound Biologics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Avita Medical
ConvaTec
Acelity
Cytori Therapeutic
MacroCure
Nuo Therapeutics
Molyncke Health Care
Osiris Therapeutics
Smith And Nephew
Organogenesis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wound Biologics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wound Biologics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wound Biologics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wound Biologics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wound Biologics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wound Biologics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wound Biologics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wound Biologics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wound Biologics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wound Biologics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wound Biologics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wound Biologics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wound Biologics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wound Biologics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wound Biologics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wound Biologics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wound Biologics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Biological Sk
