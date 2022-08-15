Valves for Power Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Valves are devices that are used to control, direct, and regulate the flow and pressure of gases, liquids, and fluidized solids.These valves can be operated electrically, pneumatically, and hydraulically.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Valves for Power in global, including the following market information:
Global Valves for Power Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Valves for Power Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Valves for Power companies in 2021 (%)
The global Valves for Power market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Quarter-Turn Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Valves for Power include Curtiss-Wright, Cameron, Emerson Electric, Flowserve, Weir, Alfa Laval, IMI Critical Engineering, KSB and Neway Valve, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Valves for Power manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Valves for Power Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Valves for Power Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Quarter-Turn Valves
Multi-Turn Valves
Control Valves
Others
Global Valves for Power Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Valves for Power Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Station
Ower Transmission Station
Others
Global Valves for Power Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Valves for Power Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Valves for Power revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Valves for Power revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Valves for Power sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Valves for Power sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Curtiss-Wright
Cameron
Emerson Electric
Flowserve
Weir
Alfa Laval
IMI Critical Engineering
KSB
Neway Valve
Valvitalia
Velan
Watts Water Technologies
L&T Valves
GE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Valves for Power Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Valves for Power Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Valves for Power Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Valves for Power Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Valves for Power Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Valves for Power Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Valves for Power Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Valves for Power Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Valves for Power Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Valves for Power Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Valves for Power Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Valves for Power Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Valves for Power Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Valves for Power Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Valves for Power Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Valves for Power Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Valves for Power Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
