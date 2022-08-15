Xylene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Xylenes are petrochemicals produced during the manufacturing of coke fuel, which involves catalytic reforming and coal carbonization. Generally, xylenes are produced as a part of BTX aromatics. They are extracted from the product known as reformate. They are also derived from various sources within a refinery including toluene disproportionation and pyrolysis gasoline.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Xylene in global, including the following market information:
Global Xylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Xylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Xylene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Xylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paraxylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Xylene include Braskem, Exxon Mobil, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre(FCFC), JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, Reliance, Royal Dutch Shell, US Petrochemical, Banner Chemicals and China National Petroleum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Xylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Xylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Xylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paraxylene
Orthoxylene
Others
Global Xylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Xylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Textile
Packaging
Automotive
Medical
Others
Global Xylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Xylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Xylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Xylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Xylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Xylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Braskem
Exxon Mobil
Formosa Chemicals & Fibre(FCFC)
JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy
Reliance
Royal Dutch Shell
US Petrochemical
Banner Chemicals
China National Petroleum
Chevron Phillips Chemical
GS Caltex
Gazprom Neft
KETUL CHEM
Koch FHR
LOTTE CHEMICAL
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Xylene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Xylene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Xylene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Xylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Xylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Xylene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Xylene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Xylene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Xylene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Xylene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Xylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Xylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Xylene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Xylene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Xylene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Xylene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Xylene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Paraxylene
4.1.3 Orthoxylene
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Xylene Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Xylene Revenue, 2017-
