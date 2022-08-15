Xylene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Xylenes are petrochemicals produced during the manufacturing of coke fuel, which involves catalytic reforming and coal carbonization. Generally, xylenes are produced as a part of BTX aromatics. They are extracted from the product known as reformate. They are also derived from various sources within a refinery including toluene disproportionation and pyrolysis gasoline.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Xylene in global, including the following market information:

Global Xylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Xylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Xylene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Xylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paraxylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Xylene include Braskem, Exxon Mobil, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre(FCFC), JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, Reliance, Royal Dutch Shell, US Petrochemical, Banner Chemicals and China National Petroleum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Xylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Xylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Xylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paraxylene

Orthoxylene

Others

Global Xylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Xylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile

Packaging

Automotive

Medical

Others

Global Xylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Xylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Xylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Xylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Xylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Xylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Braskem

Exxon Mobil

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre(FCFC)

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy

Reliance

Royal Dutch Shell

US Petrochemical

Banner Chemicals

China National Petroleum

Chevron Phillips Chemical

GS Caltex

Gazprom Neft

KETUL CHEM

Koch FHR

LOTTE CHEMICAL

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

