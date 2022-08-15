Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Consumers are purchasing products that have low sugar and calorie content to maintain a suitable body weight and avoid health problems such as obesity, high/low blood pressure, and tooth decay. Sweeteners are now becoming common in homes across the globe, appearing in many “sugar-free” or “diet” candies, cookies, and beverages. Players are thus using sweeteners across industries, including confectionery, bakery, beverages, cereal, ice cream, and dairy. Non-nutritive sweeteners, both low-calorie and zero-calorie variants, are replacing sugar and corn syrup in food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care products. Significant investments in state-of-the-art equipment and new technologies and the introduction of new crop varieties have resulted in increased zero-calorie sweetener production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zero-Calorie Sweetener in global, including the following market information:

Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Zero-Calorie Sweetener companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zero-Calorie Sweetener market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sucralose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zero-Calorie Sweetener include Cargill, Cumberland Packing, Merisant, Tate & Lyle, SweetLeaf, AJINOMOTO, Domino Foods, GLG LEADING LIFE TECHNOLOGIES and Ingredion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zero-Calorie Sweetener manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sucralose

Aspartame

Saccharin

Cyclamate

Stevia

Ace-K

Neotame

Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverages

Food

Commercial

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zero-Calorie Sweetener revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zero-Calorie Sweetener revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zero-Calorie Sweetener sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Zero-Calorie Sweetener sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

Cumberland Packing

Merisant

Tate & Lyle

SweetLeaf

AJINOMOTO

Domino Foods

GLG LEADING LIFE TECHNOLOGIES

Ingredion

Janus Life Sciences

NOW

PureCircle

Pyure Brands

Stevi0cal

Sunwin Stevia International

Sweet Green Fields

Sweetlife

Xinghua Green Biological Preparation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zero-Calorie Sweetener Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zero-Calorie Sweetener Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zero-Calorie Sweetener Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zero-Calorie Sweetener Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zero-Calorie Sweetener Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zero-Calorie Sweetener Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zero-Calorie Sweetener Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

