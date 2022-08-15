Workplace Computing Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The growth of the global workplace computing devices market can be attributed to the decline in the global shipment of traditional PCs due to a drop in desktop sales.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Workplace Computing Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Workplace Computing Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Workplace Computing Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Workplace Computing Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Workplace Computing Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Computing Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Workplace Computing Devices include ABB, Cisco Systems, Crestron Electronics, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Koninklijke Philips, Lutron Electronics, Schneider Electric and Siemens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Workplace Computing Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Workplace Computing Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Workplace Computing Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Computing Devices
Display Technologies
Networking Technologies
Global Workplace Computing Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Workplace Computing Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare
Telecommunication
Government Institutions
IT
Research and Consulting Services
Others
Global Workplace Computing Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Workplace Computing Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Workplace Computing Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Workplace Computing Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Workplace Computing Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Workplace Computing Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Cisco Systems
Crestron Electronics
Honeywell International
Johnson Controls
Koninklijke Philips
Lutron Electronics
Schneider Electric
Siemens
United Technologies
Smart Office Solutions
Telkom SA Soc
Daikin Industries
Ingersoll-Rand
LG Electronics
Acuity Brands
General Electric
OSRAM Licht
Philips Lumileds
Axis Communications
Robert Bosch
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Workplace Computing Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Workplace Computing Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Workplace Computing Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Workplace Computing Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Workplace Computing Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Workplace Computing Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Workplace Computing Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Workplace Computing Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Workplace Computing Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Workplace Computing Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Workplace Computing Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Workplace Computing Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Workplace Computing Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Workplace Computing Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Workplace Computing Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Workplace Computing Devices Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global Workplace Computing Devices Sales Market Report 2021
Global Workplace Computing Devices Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Workplace Computing Devices Market Research Report 2021