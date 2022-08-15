Cleanroom Disposables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A cleanroom is a controlled environment in which the number of dust particles per cubic meter is controlled and regulated. In addition, the temperature, air pressure, humidity, airflow patterns and motion, static charges, and lighting are also controlled. Cleanroom apparels are worn by people to control contamination in cleanrooms. These cleanroom apparels are disposable as well as reusable in nature.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cleanroom Disposables in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cleanroom Disposables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cleanroom Disposables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gloves and Sleeves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cleanroom Disposables include 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, DuPont, Kimberly-Clark, Acute Care Pharmaceuticals, Ansell, ATS, Berkshire and NCI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cleanroom Disposables companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cleanroom Disposables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cleanroom Disposables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gloves and Sleeves
Coats And Coveralls
Facemasks
Hoods And Beard Covers
Overshoes And Overboots
Global Cleanroom Disposables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cleanroom Disposables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor Industry
Electrical and Electronics
Pharmaceutical Industry
Food and Beverage
Aerospace
Chemical
Global Cleanroom Disposables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cleanroom Disposables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cleanroom Disposables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cleanroom Disposables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Alpha Pro Tech
DuPont
Kimberly-Clark
Acute Care Pharmaceuticals
Ansell
ATS
Berkshire
NCI
Nitritex
Statclean Technology
Terra Universal
Tians International
Valutek
