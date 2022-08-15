Clinical Diagnostics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Diagnostic?tests analyze biological samples (blood, saliva, urine, skin, etc.) taken from patients.?Theydetect and quantify the presence of bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites as well as substances secreted by the human body ? for example by measuring the level of a hormone or a marker specific to a disease.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Clinical Diagnostics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Clinical Diagnostics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Instruments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Clinical Diagnostics include Siemens Healthcare, Sonic Healthcare, Charles River Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Bioscientia Healthcare, Bio-Reference Laboratories, ARUP Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories and Labco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Clinical Diagnostics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Clinical Diagnostics Market, by Product, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Product, 2021 (%)
Instruments
Reagents
Others
Global Clinical Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Clinical Diagnostics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Clinical Diagnostics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Clinical Diagnostics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare
Charles River Laboratories
Quest Diagnostics
Bioscientia Healthcare
Bio-Reference Laboratories
ARUP Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories
Labco
Healthscope
Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
Qiagen
Genoptix Medical Laboratory
Genzyme
Clarient
