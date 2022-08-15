Virtualization and Cloud Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Virtualization is a process that simulates both software and hardware on a computer using cloud to enable users to receive resources as a service over the Internet. Cloud computing involves the conversion of specific machines to a virtual image on a server within the cloud. Cloud virtualization software acts as an intermediary between cloud-based services and end-user systems. It helps in reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency of the entire network interface. Cloud virtualization solutions are not centralized and remain unaffected by natural calamities or power failures. However, this can lead to problems related to data security and privacy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtualization and Cloud Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Virtualization and Cloud Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Virtualization and Cloud Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Virtualization Management Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Virtualization and Cloud Management Software include Amazon Web Services, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, Red Hat, VMware, Google, Hewlett-Packard, IBM and Oracle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Virtualization and Cloud Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Virtualization and Cloud Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtualization and Cloud Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Virtualization Management Software
Cloud Management Software
Global Virtualization and Cloud Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtualization and Cloud Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Corporate
Education
Government
Others
Global Virtualization and Cloud Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Virtualization and Cloud Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Virtualization and Cloud Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Virtualization and Cloud Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amazon Web Services
Citrix Systems
Microsoft
Red Hat
VMware
Hewlett-Packard
IBM
Oracle
Parallels
Proxmox
SAP
