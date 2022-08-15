Citrus Fruit Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fruit coatings restore the natural coating of fruits and protect them from dehydration and post-harvest diseases. Vegetable waxes such as carnauba and animal-based waxes like shellac or beeswax are generally used as coatings on citrus fruits.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Citrus Fruit Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Citrus Fruit Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Citrus Fruit Coatings market was valued at 198 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 295.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wax Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Citrus Fruit Coatings include AgroFresh, Fomesa Fruitech, Pace International, PRODUCTOS CITROSOL, United Phosphorus Ltd (UPL), XEDA International, Sufresca, DM Shellac and Citracote (Pty) Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Citrus Fruit Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wax
Shellac
Others
Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Citrus Fruit Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Citrus Fruit Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Citrus Fruit Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Citrus Fruit Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AgroFresh
Fomesa Fruitech
Pace International
PRODUCTOS CITROSOL
United Phosphorus Ltd (UPL)
XEDA International
Sufresca
DM Shellac
Citracote (Pty) Ltd
Nipro Fresh
Shri Ram Sons Wax Private Limited
Castle Chemicals
Citrosol
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Citrus Fruit Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Citrus Fruit Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Citrus Fruit Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Citrus Fruit Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Citrus Fruit Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Citrus Fruit Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Citrus Fruit Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
