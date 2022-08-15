Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
One aspect of water quality management is the monitoring and sampling of stormwater runoff, which could contain a higher level of pollutants such as oils, petrochemicals, asbestos, lead, mercury, phosphates and nitrates. As a result, stormwater management plans are becoming common for construction and industrial sites. However it is a concern to any industry where there is a potential issue of runoff or discharge.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Quality Monitoring Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment market was valued at 4812.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6132.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PH Meter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Quality Monitoring Equipment include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies, General Electric, Horiba, Xylem, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Libelium and Geotech Environmental Equipment and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Quality Monitoring Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PH Meter
Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers
Conductivity Sensor
Turbidity Meter
Others
Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Government
Commercial Space
Chemical
Others
Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Quality Monitoring Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Quality Monitoring Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Teledyne Technologies
General Electric
Horiba
Xylem
Agilent Technologies
Danaher
Libelium
Geotech Environmental Equipment
Optiqua Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Quality Monitoring Equipmen
