Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductors are materials that possess significantly greater bandgaps than silicon. For example, diamond, zinc oxide, silicon carbide (SiC), and gallium nitride (GaN) are WBG semiconductors. WBG power semiconductor devices comprise of materials such as SiC and GaN. The bandgap is the difference in the energy between the valence band and conduction band of a solid material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices market was valued at 1046.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5910.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SiC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices include Infineon Technologies, Cree, Transphorm, ROHM Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, GaN Systems, Microchip Technology and United Silicon Carbide, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

SiC

GaN

Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Motor Drives

Renewable Energy

Automotive

UPS

Others

Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Infineon Technologies

Cree

Transphorm

ROHM Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

GaN Systems

Microchip Technology

United Silicon Carbide

Exagan

GeneSiC Semiconductor

Monolith Semiconductor

Qorvo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Material

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wide-Bandgap P

