WLAN Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
WLAN is a computer network that enables data transmission at high speed without the need of wired connection for connectivity between devices. The network is utilized in homes and by enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) related to multiple sectors, and by government organizations. WLAN overcomes the disadvantages of a wired network of connecting multiple devices over long distances. It helps user to access remote applications and data. WLAN also ensures increased bandwidth, leading to improved performance of network. Data transmission can take place at speeds ranging from 1 to 600 Mbps. WLAN are implemented in two ways: internal WLAN and authorized visitor WLAN.
This report contains market size and forecasts of WLAN in Global, including the following market information:
Global WLAN Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global WLAN market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Internal WLAN Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of WLAN include Cisco Systems, HP/Aruba, Ruckus, Ubiquiti, Aerohive, Belkin, Buffalo Technology, D-Link and NETGEAR, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the WLAN companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global WLAN Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global WLAN Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Internal WLAN
Authorized Visitor WLAN
Global WLAN Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global WLAN Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Application 1
Enterprise
Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Government Organizations
Others
Global WLAN Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global WLAN Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies WLAN revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies WLAN revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cisco Systems
HP/Aruba
Ruckus
Ubiquiti
Aerohive
Belkin
Buffalo Technology
D-Link
NETGEAR
Samsung
Zebra Technologies
ZTE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 WLAN Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global WLAN Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global WLAN Overall Market Size
2.1 Global WLAN Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global WLAN Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top WLAN Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global WLAN Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global WLAN Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 WLAN Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies WLAN Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 WLAN Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 WLAN Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 WLAN Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global WLAN Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Internal WLAN
4.1.3 Authorized Visitor WLAN
4.2 By Type – Global WLAN Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global WLAN Revenue, 2017
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
WLAN Security Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wireless Local Area Network(WLAN) Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
WLAN Front-end Modules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028