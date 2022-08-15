Auger Boring Machines Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Auger Boring Machines Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Auger Boring Machines Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Auger Boring Machines market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Auger Boring Machines market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Auger Boring Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Auger Boring Machines market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Auger Boring Machines Market Segment by Type

Soft Ground ABMs

Hard Rock ABMs

Auger Boring Machines Market Segment by Application

Mining, Oil and Gas

Railway and Highway

Utility

Others

The report on the Auger Boring Machines market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

American Augers

Herrenknecht (Bohrtec)

Tracto Technik GmbH

Barbco

Michael Byrne Manufacturing

McLaughlin MFG

Bor-It Mfg

The Robbins Company

OMS

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Auger Boring Machines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Auger Boring Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Auger Boring Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Auger Boring Machines with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Auger Boring Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Auger Boring Machines Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Auger Boring Machines Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Auger Boring Machines Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Auger Boring Machines Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Auger Boring Machines Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Auger Boring Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Auger Boring Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Auger Boring Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Auger Boring Machines Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Auger Boring Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Auger Boring Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Auger Boring Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Auger Boring Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Auger Boring Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Auger Boring Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 American Augers

7.1.1 American Augers Corporation Information

7.1.2 American Augers Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 American Augers Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 American Augers Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

7.1.5 American Augers Recent Development

7.2 Herrenknecht (Bohrtec)

7.2.1 Herrenknecht (Bohrtec) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Herrenknecht (Bohrtec) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Herrenknecht (Bohrtec) Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Herrenknecht (Bohrtec) Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

7.2.5 Herrenknecht (Bohrtec) Recent Development

7.3 Tracto Technik GmbH

7.3.1 Tracto Technik GmbH Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tracto Technik GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tracto Technik GmbH Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tracto Technik GmbH Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

7.3.5 Tracto Technik GmbH Recent Development

7.4 Barbco

7.4.1 Barbco Corporation Information

7.4.2 Barbco Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Barbco Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Barbco Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

7.4.5 Barbco Recent Development

7.5 Michael Byrne Manufacturing

7.5.1 Michael Byrne Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.5.2 Michael Byrne Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Michael Byrne Manufacturing Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Michael Byrne Manufacturing Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

7.5.5 Michael Byrne Manufacturing Recent Development

7.6 McLaughlin MFG

7.6.1 McLaughlin MFG Corporation Information

7.6.2 McLaughlin MFG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 McLaughlin MFG Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 McLaughlin MFG Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

7.6.5 McLaughlin MFG Recent Development

7.7 Bor-It Mfg

7.7.1 Bor-It Mfg Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bor-It Mfg Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bor-It Mfg Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bor-It Mfg Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

7.7.5 Bor-It Mfg Recent Development

7.8 The Robbins Company

7.8.1 The Robbins Company Corporation Information

7.8.2 The Robbins Company Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 The Robbins Company Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 The Robbins Company Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

7.8.5 The Robbins Company Recent Development

7.9 OMS

7.9.1 OMS Corporation Information

7.9.2 OMS Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 OMS Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 OMS Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

7.9.5 OMS Recent Development

