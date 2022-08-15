Cloud-based BPO Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Cloud BPO offers various types of services for different sectors such as human resource, e-commerce, finance and accounting, customer care, sales & marketing and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud-based BPO in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud-based BPO Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud-based BPO market was valued at 62840 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 174870 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Human Resource Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud-based BPO include Firstsource Solutions, WNS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Genpact, Capgemini, Atos, Tata Consultancy Services and DXC Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cloud-based BPO companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloud-based BPO Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud-based BPO Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Human Resource

E-Commerce

Finance and Accounting

Customer Care

Sales and Marketing

Others

Global Cloud-based BPO Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud-based BPO Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Food And Beverage

Power & Energy

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Cloud-based BPO Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud-based BPO Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud-based BPO revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud-based BPO revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Firstsource Solutions

WNS

Infosys

HCL Technologies

Genpact

Capgemini

Atos

Tata Consultancy Services

DXC Technology

Sungard

Accenture

ADP

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Xerox

HPE

