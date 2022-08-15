Cloud-based BPO Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Cloud BPO offers various types of services for different sectors such as human resource, e-commerce, finance and accounting, customer care, sales & marketing and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud-based BPO in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud-based BPO Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud-based BPO market was valued at 62840 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 174870 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Human Resource Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud-based BPO include Firstsource Solutions, WNS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Genpact, Capgemini, Atos, Tata Consultancy Services and DXC Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cloud-based BPO companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud-based BPO Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud-based BPO Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Human Resource
E-Commerce
Finance and Accounting
Customer Care
Sales and Marketing
Others
Global Cloud-based BPO Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud-based BPO Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Healthcare
Automotive
Manufacturing
Food And Beverage
Power & Energy
Consumer Electronics
Others
Global Cloud-based BPO Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud-based BPO Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud-based BPO revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud-based BPO revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Firstsource Solutions
WNS
Infosys
HCL Technologies
Genpact
Capgemini
Atos
Tata Consultancy Services
DXC Technology
Sungard
Accenture
ADP
IBM
Oracle
SAP
Xerox
HPE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud-based BPO Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cloud-based BPO Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cloud-based BPO Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cloud-based BPO Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cloud-based BPO Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud-based BPO Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cloud-based BPO Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cloud-based BPO Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud-based BPO Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cloud-based BPO Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud-based BPO Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cloud-based BPO Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud-based BPO Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Cloud-based BPO Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
