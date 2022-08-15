Cloud-based Managed Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cloud-based managed services consist of a wide range of services that help organizations to monitor, regulate, and improve the IT infrastructure of an organization. These services offer the advantages of cost containment and reduced inventory. These are required by organizations to develop an economical cost structure and minimize expenditure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud-based Managed Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud-based Managed Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Security Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud-based Managed Services include Cisco Systems, HP, IBM, NTT Data, Civica, Aricent, Atos, BT Global Services and CenturyLink, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cloud-based Managed Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Security Services

Mobility Services

Network Services

Hosting Services

Others

Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Public

Retail

Manufacturing

IT And Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud-based Managed Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud-based Managed Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco Systems

HP

IBM

NTT Data

Civica

Aricent

Atos

BT Global Services

CenturyLink

Digital Realty

Equinix

Expedient

HOSTING

Huawei

Intermec

Level 3 Communications

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft

Netmagic

Rackspace

Stratix

Tangoe

TCS

Tech Mahindra

TelecityGroup

Telefonica

Telehouse

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloud-based Managed Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cloud-based Managed Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud-based Managed Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cloud-based Managed Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud-based Managed Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cloud-based Managed Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud-based

