Cloud-based Managed Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cloud-based managed services consist of a wide range of services that help organizations to monitor, regulate, and improve the IT infrastructure of an organization. These services offer the advantages of cost containment and reduced inventory. These are required by organizations to develop an economical cost structure and minimize expenditure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud-based Managed Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud-based Managed Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Security Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud-based Managed Services include Cisco Systems, HP, IBM, NTT Data, Civica, Aricent, Atos, BT Global Services and CenturyLink, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cloud-based Managed Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Security Services
Mobility Services
Network Services
Hosting Services
Others
Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Public
Retail
Manufacturing
IT And Telecom
Healthcare
Others
Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud-based Managed Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud-based Managed Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cisco Systems
HP
IBM
NTT Data
Civica
Aricent
Atos
BT Global Services
CenturyLink
Digital Realty
Equinix
Expedient
HOSTING
Huawei
Intermec
Level 3 Communications
Lockheed Martin
Microsoft
Netmagic
Rackspace
Stratix
Tangoe
TCS
Tech Mahindra
TelecityGroup
Telefonica
Telehouse
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud-based Managed Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cloud-based Managed Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud-based Managed Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cloud-based Managed Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud-based Managed Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cloud-based Managed Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud-based
