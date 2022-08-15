Cloud-based VDI Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A cloud-based VDI solution is a computing model where an end-user's system is separated from the physical IT infrastructure, but can access all the necessary files and data virtually. This computing model uses a cloud-based storage space, wherein the system applications and data are stored in the data center of a primary cloud service provider. End-users can gain remote access to these applications and data using their login credentials. Rapid technological developments and the need for fast and reliable computing solutions have prompted many companies to opt and centralize their end-user data and applications, because centralization helps companies provide end-users with enhanced backup and reliable computing solutions. Cloud-based VDI is an emerging concept among companies in many countries and is expected to witness rapid acceptance in the near future.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud-based VDI in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud-based VDI Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud-based VDI market was valued at 3338.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8339 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Private Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud-based VDI include Citrix Systems, Moka5, VMware, Dell, Ericom Software, HP, Netelligent, Red Hat and Secure Online Desktop, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cloud-based VDI companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloud-based VDI Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud-based VDI Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global Cloud-based VDI Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud-based VDI Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

ICT

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Global Cloud-based VDI Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud-based VDI Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud-based VDI revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud-based VDI revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Citrix Systems

Moka5

VMware

Dell

Ericom Software

HP

Netelligent

Red Hat

Secure Online Desktop

Virtual Bridge

WorldDesk

