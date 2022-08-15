Cloud-Enabling Technologies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cloud computing is the use of computing resources that are delivered to customers with the help of Internet. The evolution of cloud computing has led to the emergence of cloud-enabling technologies such as virtualization, automated computing, and service-oriented architecture (SOA) technologies. Cloud computing enables enterprises to use these technologies without having a deep understanding or expertise of how they function. Virtualization refers to the technique of creating a virtual version of the physical infrastructure and is the most popular among cloud-enabling technologies. It reduces IT costs and improves the agility of the business. After the emergence of cloud-enabling technologies, IT operations are being automated, and resources are being supplied on demand. SOA refers to a collection of services that can be integrated and offered as cloud-based solutions to enterprises. Advances in these technologies have led to the increased adoption of cloud-based services worldwide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud-Enabling Technologies in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud-Enabling Technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud-Enabling Technologies market was valued at 29700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 47060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Automation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud-Enabling Technologies include BMC Software, Broadcom, Citrix Systems, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Dell and Adaptive Computing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cloud-Enabling Technologies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloud-Enabling Technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud-Enabling Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Automation

Compliance Management

Global Cloud-Enabling Technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud-Enabling Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Virtualization

A&M Solutions

SOA Solutions

Global Cloud-Enabling Technologies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud-Enabling Technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud-Enabling Technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud-Enabling Technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BMC Software

Broadcom

Citrix Systems

HPE

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Dell

Adaptive Computing

Brocade Communications Systems

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies

Infosys

NEC

Puppet

Red Hat

SAP

ServiceNow

Tata Consultancy Services

Veeam Software

Wipro

