Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

MWCNTs are mainly produced using the C-CVD process (catalytic chemical vapor deposition). The evolution of accumulated global production for MWCNTs is shown below. Note here that the commercialization efforts start around 2005/2006. The super hype then sets in, leading to a rush to install capacity. This pushes the industry into a state of overcapacity, and still worse, pushes many to produce a CNT that is not good enough to meaningfully displace carbon black or similar.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes in global, including the following market information:

Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Nanotubes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes include 2D Carbon (Changhzou), Abalonyx, Advanced Graphene Products, AIST, Alpha Assembly, AMO, anderlab Technologies, Angstron and Applied Graphene Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Nanotubes

Graphene

Other 2-D Materials

Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

3D Printing

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics

Oil And Gas

Others

Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

2D Carbon (Changhzou)

Abalonyx

Advanced Graphene Products

AIST

Alpha Assembly

AMO

anderlab Technologies

Angstron

Applied Graphene Materials

Arkema

AzTrong

Bayer

biDimensional

Birla Carbon

Bluestone Global Tech

Bosch

Brewer Science

BTU International

Cabot

Cambridge Graphene Centre

Cambridge Nanosystems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Product Ty

