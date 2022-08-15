Dialysis Equipment and Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The dialysis industry enjoys a unique place in the healthcare sector with a comparatively small patient base but large revenue base for needed services. The industry encompasses the medical device industry (dialysis products and supplies segment) and the healthcare services industry (dialysis services segment). The stable customer base also explains how the dialysis industry is noncyclical in nature and is only minimally affected by the vagaries of economic downturns. This report looks at both the equipment and service aspects of the dialysis industry. The industry enjoys a unique place in the healthcare sector.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dialysis Equipment and Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dialysis Equipment and Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hemodialysis Products & Supplies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dialysis Equipment and Services include B.Braun, Baxter Healthcare, DaVita, Diaverum, Fresenius Medical Care, Fuso Pharmaceutical, Kawasumi Laboratories, Kuratorium Dialyse (KfH) and Nikkiso Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dialysis Equipment and Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hemodialysis Products & Supplies

Peritoneal Dialysis Products & Supplies

Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Independent Dialysis Centers

Household

Others

Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dialysis Equipment and Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dialysis Equipment and Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

B.Braun

Baxter Healthcare

DaVita

Diaverum

Fresenius Medical Care

Fuso Pharmaceutical

Kawasumi Laboratories

Kuratorium Dialyse (KfH)

Nikkiso Medical

Nipro

NxStage Medical

US Renal Care

