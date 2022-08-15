Dialysis Equipment and Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The dialysis industry enjoys a unique place in the healthcare sector with a comparatively small patient base but large revenue base for needed services. The industry encompasses the medical device industry (dialysis products and supplies segment) and the healthcare services industry (dialysis services segment). The stable customer base also explains how the dialysis industry is noncyclical in nature and is only minimally affected by the vagaries of economic downturns. This report looks at both the equipment and service aspects of the dialysis industry. The industry enjoys a unique place in the healthcare sector.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dialysis Equipment and Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dialysis Equipment and Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hemodialysis Products & Supplies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dialysis Equipment and Services include B.Braun, Baxter Healthcare, DaVita, Diaverum, Fresenius Medical Care, Fuso Pharmaceutical, Kawasumi Laboratories, Kuratorium Dialyse (KfH) and Nikkiso Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dialysis Equipment and Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hemodialysis Products & Supplies
Peritoneal Dialysis Products & Supplies
Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Independent Dialysis Centers
Household
Others
Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dialysis Equipment and Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dialysis Equipment and Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
B.Braun
Baxter Healthcare
DaVita
Diaverum
Fresenius Medical Care
Fuso Pharmaceutical
Kawasumi Laboratories
Kuratorium Dialyse (KfH)
Nikkiso Medical
Nipro
NxStage Medical
US Renal Care
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dialysis Equipment and Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dialysis Equipment and Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dialysis Equipment and Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Dialysis Equipment and Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dialysis Equipment and Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dialysis Equipment and Services Companies
3.6.2 List of G
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Southeast Asia Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Asia Pacific Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
China Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Dialysis Equipment and Services Market Insights 2020, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2025