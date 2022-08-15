Rail Freight Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rail Freight transportation is the carriage of goods from a point of loading, or goods station, to a point of unloading, again a station capable of handling the loading and unloading of the goods carried. These goods are generally heavy in bulk and of low value in relation to their bulk. Examples include coal, building materials, iron and steel. Freight rail companies? customers are mainly businesses in the heavy industry sector such as manufacturing, mining, oil and gas or logistics companies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rail Freight in Global, including the following market information:
Global Rail Freight Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rail Freight market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Long-Distance Freight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rail Freight include CN Railway, SBB Cargo, SNCF and DB Schenker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rail Freight companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rail Freight Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rail Freight Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Long-Distance Freight
Short-Distance Freight
Global Rail Freight Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rail Freight Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Logistic
Chemical
Post Service
Military
Oil and Gas
Mining Industry
Others
Global Rail Freight Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Rail Freight Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rail Freight revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rail Freight revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CN Railway
SBB Cargo
SNCF
DB Schenker
