Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films market was valued at 2854.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3457.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sputtering Targets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films include Alfa Aesar, Ametek Specialty Metal Products, Corning Precision Materials Korea, Daido Steel, Furuya Metal, H.C. Starck, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell Electronic Materials and Jx Nippon Mining & Metals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sputtering Targets

Sputtered Films

Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic Products

Photoelectricity

Energy

Optical Coating

Machine & Chemical

Life Sciences

Others

Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alfa Aesar

Ametek Specialty Metal Products

Corning Precision Materials Korea

Daido Steel

Furuya Metal

H.C. Starck

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell Electronic Materials

Jx Nippon Mining & Metals

Kobe Steel

Materion

Matsuda Sangyo

Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsui Kinzoku

Praxair

Soleras Advanced Coatings

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Tosoh

Ulvac

Umicore

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sputtering Targets and Sput

