Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films market was valued at 2854.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3457.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sputtering Targets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films include Alfa Aesar, Ametek Specialty Metal Products, Corning Precision Materials Korea, Daido Steel, Furuya Metal, H.C. Starck, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell Electronic Materials and Jx Nippon Mining & Metals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sputtering Targets
Sputtered Films
Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronic Products
Photoelectricity
Energy
Optical Coating
Machine & Chemical
Life Sciences
Others
Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alfa Aesar
Ametek Specialty Metal Products
Corning Precision Materials Korea
Daido Steel
Furuya Metal
H.C. Starck
Hitachi Metals
Honeywell Electronic Materials
Jx Nippon Mining & Metals
Kobe Steel
Materion
Matsuda Sangyo
Mitsubishi Materials
Mitsui Kinzoku
Praxair
Soleras Advanced Coatings
Sumitomo Metal Mining
Tosoh
Ulvac
Umicore
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sputtering Targets and Sput
