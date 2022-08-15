Specialty Fertilizers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Water-soluble fertilizers are considered the fastest growing segment while slow and controlled release fertilizers constitute a major portion of the market. North America is the largest market by revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market due to growing prevalence of crop diseases, increasing population, rising health, environmental concerns, growing focus of market players, and increasing government initiatives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Fertilizers in global, including the following market information:
Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Specialty Fertilizers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Specialty Fertilizers market was valued at 15990 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21900 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phosphatic Fertilizers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Specialty Fertilizers include Yara International, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, Sinochem, Haifa Chemicals, Nutrien, Mosaic, Art Wilson, Atlantic Gold and Behn Meyer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Specialty Fertilizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Fertilizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phosphatic Fertilizers
Potassic Fertilizers
Nitroginous Fertilizers
Others
Global Specialty Fertilizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agricultural
Academic
Others
Global Specialty Fertilizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Specialty Fertilizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Specialty Fertilizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Specialty Fertilizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Specialty Fertilizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Yara International
Sociedad Quimica Y Minera
Sinochem
Haifa Chemicals
Nutrien
Mosaic
Art Wilson
Atlantic Gold
Behn Meyer
Borealis
Brandt
Clariant
Coromandel Fertilizers
Ever Grow
Everris Fertilizers
Helena Chemical
Helios Prodotti & Tecnologie
Honeywell
ICL Fertilizers
Italpollina
Israel Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Fertilizers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Fertilizers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Fertilizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Fertilizers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Fertilizers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Fertilizers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Fertilizers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Specialty Fertilizers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Specialty Fertilizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Fertilizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Fertilizers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Fertilizers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Fertilizers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Fertilizers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
