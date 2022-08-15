Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials are key enablers for a whole new generation of products and processes. New products with enhanced properties are coming onto the market from a broad range of players in consumer electronics, packaging, composites, biomedicine, healthcare and coatings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials in Global, including the following market information:

Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Nanotubes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials include BASF SE, Minerals Technologies Inc, Liquidia Technologies, NanoOpto, Frontier Carbon Corporation, Hosokawa Micron Group, Hyperion Catalysis International Incorporated, Nanophase Technologies Corporation and BBI Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Nanotubes

Nanoclays

Nanofibers

Nanosilver

Others

Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Military

Electronics

Others

Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Minerals Technologies Inc

Liquidia Technologies

NanoOpto

Frontier Carbon Corporation

Hosokawa Micron Group

Hyperion Catalysis International Incorporated

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

BBI Solutions

Cline Scientific

Cytodiagnostics

Goldsol

Meliorum Technologies

nanoComposix

Sigma Aldrich

Tanaka Technologies

Innova Biosciences

