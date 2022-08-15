Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flame retardant chemicals are additive used to increase fire resistance of materials when they are exposed to ignition or fire spread. Non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals are based on aluminum, magnesium, boron, antimony-based oxides and hydroxides, phosphorus, nitrogen, etc. These chemicals are environment-friendly as compared to halogenated flame retardant chemicals, and can be used in polymers as an additive to increase the fire resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market was valued at 2059.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2783.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Hydroxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants include Nabaltec, Huber Engineered Materials, BASF, ICL and DAIHACHI Chemical Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Hydroxide

Phosphorous Based

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Electrical

Transportation

Chemical

Others

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nabaltec

Huber Engineered Materials

BASF

ICL

DAIHACHI Chemical Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Haloge

