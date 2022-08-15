Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The horizontal segment is the fastest-growing orientation type segment in this market due to the rise in demand for such equipment to process packaged food products. Horizontal HPP equipment has advantages such as disassembling, reassembling, easy installation, and more throughput capacity. The horizontal equipment is less heavy as the weight of the equipment components is distributed along the orientation. Moreover, it requires less maintenance and time for food processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 100L Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment include The Avure Technologies (US), Hiperbaric Espana (Spain), Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology (China), CHIC FresherTech (China), Kobe Steel (Japan), Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se (Germany), Stansted Fluid Power (UK), Universal Pasteurization (US) and Next HPP (US) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Market, by Vessel Volume, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Vessel Volume, 2021 (%)

Less than 100L

100 to 250L

250 to 500L

More than 500L

Global Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Market, by End User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by End User, 2021 (%)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Production Plants

Groups

Global Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Avure Technologies (US)

Hiperbaric Espana (Spain)

Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology (China)

CHIC FresherTech (China)

Kobe Steel (Japan)

Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se (Germany)

Stansted Fluid Power (UK)

Universal Pasteurization (US)

Next HPP (US)

ThyssenKrupp (Germany)

