Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/164083/glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-gfrp-composite-material

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Segment by Type

Thermosetting Plastic Products

Thermoplastic Plastic Products

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Segment by Application

Transport

Electro & Electronics

Construction

Sport & Leisure

Others

The report on the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BASF

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

Avient

DuPont

Solvay

Hexion

Celanese

RTP

Sumitomo Bakelite

Evonik

Daicel

Kolon

Denka

Kingfa

PolyOne

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Lanxess

7.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lanxess Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lanxess Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

7.2.5 Lanxess Recent Development

7.3 DSM

7.3.1 DSM Corporation Information

7.3.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 DSM Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DSM Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

7.3.5 DSM Recent Development

7.4 SABIC

7.4.1 SABIC Corporation Information

7.4.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SABIC Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SABIC Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

7.4.5 SABIC Recent Development

7.5 Avient

7.5.1 Avient Corporation Information

7.5.2 Avient Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Avient Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Avient Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

7.5.5 Avient Recent Development

7.6 DuPont

7.6.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.6.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DuPont Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DuPont Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

7.6.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.7 Solvay

7.7.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.7.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Solvay Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Solvay Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

7.7.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.8 Hexion

7.8.1 Hexion Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hexion Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hexion Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

7.8.5 Hexion Recent Development

7.9 Celanese

7.9.1 Celanese Corporation Information

7.9.2 Celanese Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Celanese Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Celanese Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

7.9.5 Celanese Recent Development

7.10 RTP

7.10.1 RTP Corporation Information

7.10.2 RTP Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 RTP Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 RTP Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

7.10.5 RTP Recent Development

7.11 Sumitomo Bakelite

7.11.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

7.11.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Development

7.12 Evonik

7.12.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.12.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Evonik Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Evonik Products Offered

7.12.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.13 Daicel

7.13.1 Daicel Corporation Information

7.13.2 Daicel Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Daicel Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Daicel Products Offered

7.13.5 Daicel Recent Development

7.14 Kolon

7.14.1 Kolon Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kolon Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Kolon Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Kolon Products Offered

7.14.5 Kolon Recent Development

7.15 Denka

7.15.1 Denka Corporation Information

7.15.2 Denka Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Denka Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Denka Products Offered

7.15.5 Denka Recent Development

7.16 Kingfa

7.16.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kingfa Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Kingfa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Kingfa Products Offered

7.16.5 Kingfa Recent Development

7.17 PolyOne

7.17.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

7.17.2 PolyOne Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 PolyOne Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 PolyOne Products Offered

7.17.5 PolyOne Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/164083/glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-gfrp-composite-material

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States