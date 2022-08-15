Global Home Improvement Franchise Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Home Improvement Franchise analysis, which studies the Home Improvement Franchise industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Home Improvement Franchise Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Home Improvement Franchise by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Home Improvement Franchise.

The global market for Home Improvement Franchise is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Home Improvement Franchise market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Home Improvement Franchise market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Home Improvement Franchise market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Home Improvement Franchise market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Home Improvement Franchise players cover TREND Transformations, Kitchen Makeovers, Refresh Renovations, House Doctors and Color World Painting, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Home Improvement Franchise, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Home Improvement Franchise market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Home Improvement Franchise companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Home Improvement Franchise Includes:

TREND Transformations

Kitchen Makeovers

Refresh Renovations

House Doctors

Color World Painting

Mighty Dog Roofing

Archadeck

N-Hance

Footprints Floors

Home Franchise Concepts

Konzept Haus

Sam’s Gutters

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Interior Renovation

Outdoor Renovation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Enterprise

Family

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Chapter 1: Scope of Home Improvement Franchise, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Home Improvement Franchise market size and CAGR, Home Improvement Franchise market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Home Improvement Franchise revenue, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Home Improvement Franchise revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, revenue segment by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Home Improvement Franchise market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including TREND Transformations, Kitchen Makeovers, Refresh Renovations, House Doctors, Color World Painting, Mighty Dog Roofing, Archadeck, N-Hance and Footprints Floors, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

