Automotive Rental Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030
Description
The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Automotive Rental market analysis. The global Automotive Rental market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.
The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Automotive Rental market in various places.
Major key players covered in this report are:
Enterprise Holdings
Hertz
Avis Budget Group
Europcar
Sixt
ALD Automotive
Localiza
Movida
CAR Inc. (CAR)
Unidas
Goldcar
Fox Rent A Car
Advantage Rent A Car
LeasePlan
ACE Rent A Car
eHi Car Services
U-Save
Yestock Auto
Tempest Car Hire
Bidvest Car Rental Business
Uber
Didi Chuxing
Fast Rent A Car
Bettercar Rental
Renault Eurodrive
Lotte Rental
Regional Overview
A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Automotive Rental report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Luxury Cars
Economy Cars
SUVs
MPVs
Super Sports Cars
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Local Usage
Airport Transport
Outstation
Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Automotive Rental Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Rental Definition
1.2 Global Automotive Rental Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global Automotive Rental Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global Automotive Rental Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global Automotive Rental Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global Automotive Rental Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 Automotive Rental Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 Automotive Rental Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Automotive Rental Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global Automotive Rental Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global Automotive Rental Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Automotive Rental Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Automotive Rental Market by Type
3.1.1 Luxury Cars
3.1.2 Economy Cars
3.1.3 SUVs
3.1.4 MPVs
3.1.5 Super Sports Cars
3.2 Global Automotive Rental Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automotive Rental Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.4 Global Automotive Rental Average Price by Type (2015-2020)
3.5 Leading Players of Automotive Rental by Type in 2020
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type
Chapter 4 Automotive Rental Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global Automotive Rental Market by Application
4.1.1 Local Usage
4.1.2 Airport Transport
4.1.3 Outstation
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Automotive Rental Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
4.3 Leading Consumers of Automotive Rental by Application in 2020
4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application
Chapter 5 Automotive Rental Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
5.1 Global Automotive Rental Market by Sales Channel
5.1.1 Direct Channel
5.1.2 Distribution Channel
5.2 Global Automotive Rental Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Automotive Rental by Sales Channel in 2020
5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
Continued…
