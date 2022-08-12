Collection Agency Services Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030
Description
The global Collection Agency Services market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player's contributions to the industry.
The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.
Major key players covered in this report are:
Experian
FIS
CGI
Transunion
CollectOne (CDS Software)
Comtronic Systems
Quantrax Corp
CollectPlus (ICCO)
Comtech Systems
Codix
Katabat
Decca Software
Codewell Software
Adtec Software
JST CollectMax
Indigo Cloud
Pamar Systems
TrioSoft
InterProse
Cogent (AgreeYa)
Kuhlekt
Lariat Software
Case Master
coeo Inkasso GmbH
Prestige Services Inc (PSI)
Atradius Collections
UNIVERSUM Group
Asta Funding
Weltman
Weinberg & Reis
Totality Software
Regional Overview
Regional Overview
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Financial Institutions
Collection Agencies
Healthcare
Government
Telecom & Utilities
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Collection Agency Services Market Overview
1.1 Collection Agency Services Definition
1.2 Global Collection Agency Services Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global Collection Agency Services Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global Collection Agency Services Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global Collection Agency Services Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global Collection Agency Services Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 Collection Agency Services Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 Collection Agency Services Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Collection Agency Services Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global Collection Agency Services Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global Collection Agency Services Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Collection Agency Services Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Collection Agency Services Market by Type
3.1.1 On-premises
3.1.2 Cloud-based
3.2 Global Collection Agency Services Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Collection Agency Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.4 Global Collection Agency Services Average Price by Type (2015-2020)
3.5 Leading Players of Collection Agency Services by Type in 2020
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type
Chapter 4 Collection Agency Services Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global Collection Agency Services Market by Application
4.1.1 Financial Institutions
4.1.2 Collection Agencies
4.1.3 Healthcare
4.1.4 Government
4.1.5 Telecom & Utilities
4.2 Global Collection Agency Services Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
4.3 Leading Consumers of Collection Agency Services by Application in 2020
4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application
Chapter 5 Collection Agency Services Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
5.1 Global Collection Agency Services Market by Sales Channel
5.1.1 Direct Channel
5.1.2 Distribution Channel
5.2 Global Collection Agency Services Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Collection Agency Services by Sales Channel in 2020
5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
Continued…
