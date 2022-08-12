Global Bio-Solvents Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Bio-Alcohols

Glycerol Carbonates

Bio-Glycols

D-Limonene

Lactate Esters

Others

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Coatings

Printing Inks

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Company

Dow Chemical Company

BASF

Cargill

Stepan Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Corbion

Huntsman International

Florida Chemical Company

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Bio-Solvents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-Solvents

1.2 Bio-Solvents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-Solvents Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Bio-Alcohols

1.2.3 Glycerol Carbonates

1.2.4 Bio-Glycols

1.2.5 D-Limonene

1.2.6 Lactate Esters

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Bio-Solvents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-Solvents Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesives & Coatings

1.3.4 Printing Inks

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Agrochemicals

1.3.7 Food & Beverages

1.3.8 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Bio-Solvents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Bio-Solvents Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Bio-Solvents Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Bio-Solvents Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Bio-Solvents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Bio-Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Bio-Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Bio-Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Bio-Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

