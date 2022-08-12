Global Bio-Solvents Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Bio-Alcohols
Glycerol Carbonates
Bio-Glycols
D-Limonene
Lactate Esters
Others
Segment by Application
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives & Coatings
Printing Inks
Pharmaceuticals
Agrochemicals
Food & Beverages
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Others
By Company
Dow Chemical Company
BASF
Cargill
Stepan Company
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Corbion
Huntsman International
Florida Chemical Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Bio-Solvents Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-Solvents
1.2 Bio-Solvents Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Solvents Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Bio-Alcohols
1.2.3 Glycerol Carbonates
1.2.4 Bio-Glycols
1.2.5 D-Limonene
1.2.6 Lactate Esters
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Bio-Solvents Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Solvents Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Paints & Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesives & Coatings
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.6 Agrochemicals
1.3.7 Food & Beverages
1.3.8 Personal Care & Cosmetics
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Bio-Solvents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Bio-Solvents Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Bio-Solvents Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Bio-Solvents Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Bio-Solvents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Bio-Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Bio-Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Bio-Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Bio-Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/