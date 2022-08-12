Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Acrylics
PVA (Polyvinyl Acetate)
EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate)
Segment by Application
Construction
Packaging
Automotive
Other
By Company
DowDupont
Henkel
3M
Ashland
LORD Corp
Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
1.2 Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Acrylics
1.2.3 PVA (Polyvinyl Acetate)
1.2.4 EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate)
1.3 Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Packaging
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Solvent Acrylic Pr
