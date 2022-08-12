Global Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Monocomponent
Bi-component
Segment by Application
Packing
Automotive
Construction
Others
By Company
Dow
Henkel
Huntsman
Coverstro
Bostik
H.B. Fuller
Toyo Ink Group
Qingdao Yutian
Zhejiang Xindongfang
Wanhua Chemical
Comens Material
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive
1.2 Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Monocomponent
1.2.3 Bi-component
1.3 Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Packing
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Solvent-free Polyurethane Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Solve
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/