Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Acrylic Resins
Alkyd Resins
Polyester Resins
Segment by Application
Industrial Coating
Architectural Coatings
Others
By Company
Allnex
Arkema
Synthomer
DSM
SRM
Novachem
Bud Group
Guangzhou Southern Resin Co., Ltd
Metadynea
SKK
Henan GO Biotech Co., Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Solvent Borne Resins Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solvent Borne Resins
1.2 Solvent Borne Resins Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Acrylic Resins
1.2.3 Alkyd Resins
1.2.4 Polyester Resins
1.3 Solvent Borne Resins Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Industrial Coating
1.3.3 Architectural Coatings
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Solvent Borne Resins Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Solvent Borne Resins Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Solvent Borne Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Solvent Borne Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Solvent Borne Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Solvent Borne Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity Market Share by Ma
