Global High Efficient Antifoaming Agent Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
High Efficient Antifoaming Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Efficient Antifoaming Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Oil-based Antifoaming Agent
Silicone-based Antifoaming Agent
Water-based Antifoaming Agent
Others
Segment by Application
Pulping & Papermaking
Oil & Gas
Paints & Coatings
Food & Beverages
Detergents
Pharmaceuticals
Textiles
Others(Lubricants and Agrochemicals)
By Company
Dow Corning
Momentive
Wacker Chemie AG
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Elkem Silicones
Evonik Industries
Kemira
Elementis Specialties
Air Products
Ashland
BASF
BYK Additives & Instruments
Basildon Chemicals
LEVACO
BRB International
Nanjing SIXIN
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
