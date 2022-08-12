Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market analysis. The global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek

Dekra

TUV SUD

TÃœV Rheinland

Applus

DNV GL

ALS Global

TUV NORD

UL LLC

Lloyd€™s Register

CCIC

SIRIM QAS

BSI Group

Exova Group

SAI Global Limited

Mistras Group

Element Materials Technology

ASTM International

AsureQuality

Underwriters Laboratories

QS Testing

Guangzhou GRG Metrology & Test

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Oil & Gas

Power & Utilities

Construction

Building & Infrastructure

International Trade

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Overview

1.1 Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Definition

1.2 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market by Type

3.1.1 Testing

3.1.2 Inspection

3.1.3 Certification

3.2 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market by Application

4.1.1 Oil & Gas

4.1.2 Power & Utilities

4.1.3 Construction

Building & Infrastructure

4.1.4 International Trade

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Testing

Inspection and Certification (TIC) by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

